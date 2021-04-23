The New York Knicks are winning games and LeBron James is fully aware of it.

James took to Twitter on Thursday to give the Knicks a shoutout. It was pointed out that Knicks has done nothing but win since the team released a hype video featuring Camron, Juelz Santana, Dipset at Madison Square Garden. LeBron responded by saying the NBA is better off when the Knicks are a winning team.

Ain’t no denying DIPSET! And the league is simply better off when the Knicks are winning. https://t.co/Zifxs2OtVH — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 22, 2021

The Knicks Been Going Crazy Ever Since Dipset Did This At The Garden pic.twitter.com/V5mNnc9q33 — DJ First Class™ 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) April 22, 2021

The Knicks have been balling as of late. Winners of 8 straight games and currently holding down the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference with 12 games to go in the regular season. The last time the Knicks made the playoffs was in 2014. Since the 2000 season, the Knicks have only won one playoff series. While Knicks fans will enjoy the ride of this season, it’s great to see someone like James give them a shoutout

