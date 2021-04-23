Vice President Kamala Harris pins an exclusive letter to Back women in the tech media platform Blavity. Taking on the issues black women face in their journey towards becoming a mother and the fight to end the maternal mortality crisis. The Vice President invited women to the White House to share their stories of pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum complications. Stating the primary reasons why black women die of pregnancy related causes are due to systemic racial inequities and implicit bias. “Black women are just not being heard.” she states. “You are allowed to ask questions. And you must.”

The Vice President also share in the things she thinks every Black woman should know when she begins her journey toward becoming a mother. Pledging that she and the President of the United States, Joe Biden would advocate for committees to provide crucial data on the deaths of mothers who die within a year of pregnancy.

“If you are a Black woman reading this and you are pregnant or you have experienced loss, know that there are groups out there, podcasts to listen to, and books to read. You may never meet these Black women who are replacing silence with storytelling — —but they are passing on their strength to you and want you to know you are not alone.” Says Vice President Harris. Click Here to Read the Full Letter in its entirety

Advertisement