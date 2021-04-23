[WATCH] Lil Duval Releases the Trailer for His New Stand-Up Special ‘Living My Best Life’

Lil Duval is set to deliver a new comedy special, Living My Best Life, which will premiere on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

The special, which carries the same name as his chart-topping 2018 single, brings Lil Duval to the stage to speak on life, sex, relationships, and the world in his first stand-up special. The hourlong special also features appearances from actress Bresha Webb (NBC’s Marlon), comedians Gary “G Thang” Johnson and Navaris “Navv” Greene, and social media star Pretty Vee.

The special was acquired by ALLBLK. You can get a preview via the trailer below.

