Many people are scared of O.J. Simpson. Boosie Badazz is not on that list. In recent days, right-wing pundits have attempted to twist the words of LeBron James into hate speech. When O.J. jumped in, Boosie came quick to King James’ defense and checked the former NFL star.

“O.J. Simpson, how the hell you gon’ tell LeBron be quiet about speaking up for our race,” he explained. “You supposed to be speaking up for our race! We got you free — a Black man got you free! The Black community got you free and you gon’ tell him to chill out? You need to chill out. Get the fuck off LeBron nuts. You wrong, man.”

You can see Boosie’s message below

Advertisement