Boosie Badazz had some harsh words for O.J. Simpson over his thoughts about LeBron James statement on the shooting of 16 year old Ma’khia Bryant by Columbus, Ohio police.

For context, on April 20th, Ma’khia Bryant was fatally shot by Columbus police. Video of the incident surfaced which led many people, and celebrities alike, to share their feelings on the situation on social media. In a now-deleted post, LeBron said “YOU’RE NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY” Many people accused LeBron’s words of inciting violence. O.J. Simpson was one of those people that found something wrong with James’ statement.

“Wait for the facts! #LeBronJames,” Simpson captioned his post. “Sometimes you need to take your time and be a little more patient before you comment on some of these bad incidents that are happening with some police departments. What I saw when I saw the full thing, the police guy had no choice,” he responded. “We wish he could have pulled a taser, we wish he could have done it in another way, but in that instance, if he hadn’t done what he did, it appears to me that another young American would have had her life taken. I can’t fault what he did. I wish it were different, but I can’t fault it.”

Boosie Badazz, who is known for his commentary on situations that have nothing to do with him, took offense to O.J. Simpson’s comments. In a video, Boosie said how O.J. is supposed to speak up for his race and not the police because the “Black community got you free” he said, referring to the infamous 1994 trial where O.J. was acquitted of the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman.

“O.J. Simpson… How the hell you gonna tell LeBron [to] be quiet ‘bout speaking up our race, you supposed to be speaking up our race,” said Boosie Badazz in a clip shared on his Instagram Story. “I was cheering for you! We got you free. … The Black community got you free! And you want to tell them to chill out? You need to chill out. You better chill out. Get the fuck out Lebron nuts. You wrong man. You supposed to be on the front line for this Black shit.”