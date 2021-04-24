Within the last year, if anyone has been showcasing what strength looks like, that would be Vanessa Bryant and family. The Bryant family has gone through a huge pain after losing NBA player Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old Gianna Bryant due to a tragic helicopter crash in January of last year. Since then, the world has been watching the Bryant family exude resilience as they try to cope with the pain of losing their loved ones day today.

This year, Vogue and Bvlgari graced Natalia and Vanessa Bryant for this Mother’s Day Campaign as the two women reflect on kindness, strength, and friendship, in their mother/daughter relationship.

“Thank you @voguemagazine and @bulgari, I’m so grateful to have had the opportunity to express the appreciation and admiration that I have for my mother and the legacy she has bestowed upon me. Forever grateful for what you’ve taught me. I love you @vanessabryant,” wrote Natalia Bryant.

“People may not remember what you did or may not remember what you said, but they will remember how you made them feel,” Natalia mentioned in the interview. “That’s the lesson that I’ve carried throughout my life… You’re the strongest person I’ve ever known. We connect on a whole different level, and I feel like that’s rare in mother-daughter relationships.”

“I wish that I had someone like you when I was growing up. You not only just an amazing daughter, but an amazing friend. You’re like the constant North Star to all your friends. … No matter what, you’re always there, and they can always rely on you and count on you,” Vanessa said.

The mother and daughter duo look stunning as they model some Bvlgari jewelry in an all-black ensemble. Our love and prayers are still with the Bryant family as they heal through this time. Check out their highlight in the VOGUE x BVLGARI campaign below.