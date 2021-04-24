In more news related to how water is wet, the projected numbers behind Young Thug and Young Stoner Life’s Slime Language 2 compilation are in and point towards an easy No. 1 nab for the set.

Per Hits Daily Double, the album is expected to reel in somewhere between the digital equivalent 125,000 and 140,000 total album streams, along with about 3,000 to 5,000 in pure album sales.

It will mark the first time in 19 weeks that an album from the Universal Music Group doesn’t hold the top spot. It’s a major shift from the 41,000 units that the first Slime Language compilation gained in its opening, cuing toward the growing profile of Thug’s roster as a whole and the star power provided by marquee features from the likes of Drake, Travis Scott, Future & more.

Likewise, tracks from the project are expected to make individual impacts on the chart with all eyes particularly set on “Ski,” which made waves with a star-studded viral challenge, opulently riffing off the power of TikTok dance trends.