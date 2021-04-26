Daniel Kaluuya won his first Oscar, best supporting actor for his role as Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah. During his speech, Kaluuya would honor and thank the murder chairman of the Black Panther Party.

“What a man. What a man. How blessed we are that we lived in a lifetime where he existed,” Kaluuya said. “He found a way to feed kids breakfast, educate kids, give free medical care — against all the odds.”

This is the second nomination for Kaluuyam previously he was nominated for his breakout role in Get Out.

You can see the full speech below.