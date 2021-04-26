JAY-Z Says He Wants to be Remembered like “Bob Marley and All the Greats”

No person lives forever, but a legacy is cemented. Jay-Z is currently thinking about what he will leave behind in memory, citing that he would hope to be thought of like Bob Marley.

Hov spoke with The Sunday Times about his Puma partnership and would detail a plethora of subjects ranging from race relations to his portfolio to the pandemic. When asked about how he will be remembered he wants to be named with the greats.

“I have no idea,” Jay said. “I’m not beyond ego, right? Hopefully they speak of me [with] the names of Bob Marley and all the greats. But that’s not for me to say.”

Hov would also highlight the pandemic process for him and his family, citing it was a time to get to know each other more and then adjust.

“In the beginning, it was time for everyone to sit down and really connect, and really focus on family and being together, and take this time to learn more about each other,” Jay said. “And then, as it wore on, it’s like, ‘OK, all right, what is the new normal?’ If anything came from this, it’s that we have to recognize that we’re all connected. It’s a metaphor for how connected we are.”

You can read the full interview here.