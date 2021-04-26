Kevin Durant and Mike Conley Jr. took home some trophies Sunday night. The duo, along with Durant’s business manager Rich Kleiman, won an Academy Award for Two Distant Strangers on Sunday when it won an Oscar for Best Live-Action Short Film.

Durant and Conley served as executive producers on the film and joined Kobe Bryant as the only NBA player to have won an Oscar.

Two Distant Strangers stars rapper and actor Joey Bada$$, who gets stuck in a time loop where he repeatedly runs into the same police officer and is repeatedly killed.

If you haven’t seen the short film yet , you can find it still available on Netflix.