By any account, Stephen Curry may be the greatest shooter in NBA history. It was only a matter of time before another shooting record would fall and it finally did. Curry set a new NBA record for the most three-pointers made in a month with 85 after sinking 7 shots in the Warriors most recent 117-113 victory over the Sacramento Kings.

Curry eclipsed the old record which was previously held by James Harden who hit 82 in November 2019 while a member of the Houston Rockets.

Chef Curry (37 PTS & 7 3PM) was cooking in the Warriors' win ♨️ pic.twitter.com/JbRjBkZV7P — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 26, 2021

Asked what is going through his head when he is on this type of shooting streak, Curry replied: “When you’re in this type of rhythm, nothing.”

“It’s the best way to explain it,” he continued. “It’s just trying to get a decent look, get your feet underneath you, and then the rest is muscle memory, confidence and just creativity, so just trying to be in the moment as much as possible. When you’re missing, that’s when you start thinking about mechanics, you start thinking about other stuff, those thoughts creep in your head. But when you’re in a flow, in rhythm, there is not much going on upstairs. It’s nice.”

Curry is averaging 38.2 points per game in April – a total of 85 three-pointers in the month of April. He’s shooting 47% from beyond the arc this month.

Curry’s hot shooting has the Warriors sitting in the 10th seed in the Western Conference and in prime spot to upset their way into the playoffs.