The Hottest Most Talked About, Oscar Worthy Red Carpet Looks From H.E.R., Zendaya, Regina King And More And How You Can Recreate Them At Home

Take a look at the hottest most talked about Oscar red carpet looks from H.E.R, Zendeya, Regina King and more and how you can recreate them at home. You can thank us later.

Oscar award winner H.E.R. did not come to play in a custom hooded cape by DUNDAS and Rocking long glamorous waves pulled to one side by her hair stylist Nina Monique. Pairing it with a deep crimson lip and a winged purple eyeliner.

Regina King

Regina looked stunning in her custom Louis Vuitton gown. “I feel like a whole statue” She states on Instagram. The blunt bob created by hairstylist Larry Simms compliments the exaggerated shoulders of the dress. To get Regina’s look, Simms flat ironed her freshly chopped bob and finished her hairline with Flawless By Gabrielle Union Edge Control and tucked one side of her hair behind her left ear. Her makeup look by Latrice Johnson was created using Clinique Neutral Grey All about Shadow, Pretty Easy Liquid Eyeliner in black and Even Better Pop Nude Lip Foundation.

Zendaya

Zendaya came to slay and was gone with the wind fabulous wearing a custom Valentino gown while keeping her beauty look simple and carefree with long beach waves created by Larry SImms, smokey eyes and a touch of color on the lips.

Angela Bassett

Never disappoints and always stunning! Angela Bassett brought all the drama to the Oscars in a custom Alberta Ferretti. To get her simple classic and sleek hair picture perfect her stylist, Randy Stodghill first created a middle part then slicked both sides behind the ears using a holding and finishing spray to seal it in place, tucking and pinning hair behind the ears to finish. Blue eyes and red lips were the perfect combo to wow.

Halle Berry

Oh Hello Halle Berry who always makes an entrance in Custom Dolce & Gabbana The short blunt bob with bangs was created by hair stylist Sara Seward using Leonor Greyl and Oribe products to keep the look piecy and fun.

Andra Day

Andra Day looked Radant in a gold Custom Vera Wang gown. To compliment the look makeup artist Porsche Cooper used gilded warm tones to enhance her glow the lip is Chanel Rouge Coco Boom in Dream

Tiara Thomas

Oscar Award Winner Tiara Thomas’ look was fire wearing a suit by designer Jovana Louis Benoit. Her braids and baby hair done by Rachel Aladdin and simple makeup, created by Kevin Wade made this look Black GIrl Magic.