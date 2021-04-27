We all wanted to see Chadwick Boseman win a posthumous Oscar but the Academy saw things differently. Black Panther star and late actor Boseman earned his first Academy Award nomination posthumously for his compelling role as Levee in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom but the iconic actor lost to Anthony Hopkins for his role in The Father. Let’s set the record straight in my opinion. Hopkins KILLED in that role. Maybe his greatest ever. He’s 83 years young, hasn’t won since Silence of The Lambs in 1991, and he’s nothing to sneeze at BUT, many fans, including myself, wanted Boseman to take home the award for his family, legacy, and the culture. It’s important to also note that Boseman was the favorite to win. But there were signs of an upset looming … The Father was nominated for Best Picture and Ma Rainey wasn’t. That’s usually a HUGE hint. And Hopkins’ BAFTA win, gave room for a spoiler to take place.

Boseman’s widow Taylor Simone Ledward, was there to accept the award as she had been for the previous virtual ceremonies such as the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards.

Fans took to Twitter to express their issues with the Oscars, as they do almost every year. Even though many agreed Hopkins’ role may have been amazing, a lot of fans felt this was an award owed to Boseman. One fan tweeted “Anthony Hopkin’s [sic] performance was wonderful, but the Oscar’s [sic] used Chadwick’s legacy & name only to not honor him in their program. He deserved more respect than this.”

Another tweet said “Actually I’m mad because Chadwick Boseman didn’t win! He gave an incredibly brilliant performance & he quite honestly deserved to win!! So happy that I didn’t watch the Oscars this year- for the first time- it would have been too upsetting.”

Meanwhile, Hopkins, who did not attend the Oscars due to the UK time difference and he also did not expect to win paid tribute to Boseman, in a late acceptance speech he posted on his social media:

“Here I am in my homeland in Wales. At 83 years of age, I did not expect to get this award, I really didn’t,” he said. “I’m very grateful to the Academy – thank you. “I want to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who was taken from us far too early. Again, thank you all very much. I really did not expect this, I feel very privileged and honored, thank you.”

Rest in paradise to the late great Chadwick Boseman and super classy of Anthony Hopkins to pay homage to the brother. Both winners in my book.