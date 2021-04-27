It’s the assists for me.

The Drake co-sign is one of Hip-Hop’s most coveted golden tickets. The living legend has introduced the world to a number of artists. Whether it’s lending his vocals to give them their breakout hit song or recognizing them with a shoutout before the world is aware, Drake has done so countless times and continues to do so. The Boy is unequivocally accurate when he stated, “Lead the league in scoring man, but look at my assist,” on “Mob Ties.” Just refer to him as Magic Drake Johnson at this point. From Migos and Lil Baby to Blockboy JB and most recently Yung Bleu, all have benefited from Drizzy’s decorated assist game.

You can now add his new Republic label mate, Coi Leray to the list of co-signees.

If you follow Champagne Papi on IG, you may have noticed his tendency to wear a lot of Chrome Hearts gear these days. Whether he’s rocking CH jeans, sweatpants or accessories, it is safe to say that the Certified Lover Boy loves some Chrome Hearts.

Drake via his IG story. pic.twitter.com/Rhp1hw9JpP — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) April 19, 2021

The “No More Parties,” rapper recently rocked the Chrome Hearts sweatsuit from head to toe in her latest performance. Drake to his IG story to recognize the Hackensack, NJ native.

Drake via his IG story. pic.twitter.com/TQKjKKkxtZ — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) April 26, 2021

One can assume that Drake has become one of the biggest ambassadors for the brand. As we gear up for the release of Certified Lover Boy, fans can expect some Certified Chrome merch to be included in the release packaging as well.