According to a confirmed report from ESPN, former Tampa Bay linebacker Geno Hayes had died after his battle with liver disease. Hayes was only 33 years old.

Just last month, Hayes informed ESPN that he was on a waiting list for a liver transplant at the Mayo Clinic after being hospitalized dozens of times within the past year. Hayes revealed before his death that the disease may have stemmed from his use of non-prescription pain medication.

The Buccaneers released a statement in lieu of Hayes death, saying, “We are deeply saddened to learn of Geno Hayes’ passing. During his time with the Buccaneers, Geno was a beloved teammate and often the first player to volunteer his time to our efforts in the community. He frequently visited schools and had a remarkable ability to connect with children. Losing him at such a young age is heartbreaking. Our thoughts are with his family.”

