Well, Tyrese has invited us into his home in an abnormal way. The singer and actor trended online after shaving his new girlfriend’s bikini line on Instagrma Live.

The 42-year-old star and his 25-year-old bae shared the not-so-priovate video online. You can only see Timothy’s legs and feet, however, Tyrese proudly showed the razor.

“I will never let go of my King. But does your man shave you though?” Timothy wrote online.

“I’m going to put the creamer on it first, and then i’ll mix it with some oil,” Tyrese said in the video.