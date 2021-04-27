One of the most memorable moments of DMX’s memorial service in Brooklyn’s Barclay Center was the farewell speech given by his ex-wife Tashera Simmons. Married to the troubled rapper/actor for a tumultuous, yet unwavering 14 years, Mrs. Simmons proved that she was indeed X’s other half.

In the video below, Simmons gave a tear-jerking speech about her years with DMX, the good and the bad. Around the 25 minute mark of her speech, Simmons introduced X’s current fianceé Desiree Lindstrom, who she instructed to “represent him” before exiting the stage herself.

See the entire heartfelt speech below.

