[WATCH] Rick Ross Reflects on Hanging With DMX: “We Got to Laugh at a Few Jokes”

Rick Ross is the latest of stars to reminisce about time spent with DMX. During an appearance on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, Renzel stated that he got to enjoy the fun side of the late legend during a video shoot with Swizz Beatz.

“I got to see the funny side of him, we got to laugh at a few jokes,” Ross said. “I saw him really focused and turned up. And hearing about his addiction many years ago, being in the industry, it’s something that’s been in my heart the most.”

You can hear it from the Biggest Boss below.

