As the world is mourning the loss of Black Rob, REVOLT TV has announced the details for the funeral of the Bad Boy Star.

Mark Curry hit Instagram and revealed the Homegoing Celebration for the “Woah” star to be this Friday. The event will be live-streamed on REVOLT TV at 9 am EST.

“Join us as we gather to share our favorite stories and memories, to laugh and to cry in memory of our beloved Robert ‘Black Rob’ Ross,” Curry wrote. “We will always love you!! YouTube.com/RevoltTV.”

After offering his condolences online, Page Six reports Bad Boy Records head Sean “Diddy” Combs will be contributing to Rob’s funeral costs.

Page Six states Diddy reached out to Rob at the hospital before his passing to offer help. The source said, unfortunately “it was too late.”

“But he wants to make sure that Rob is laid to rest with dignity and according to his wishes. He is helping to make the funeral arrangements,” the source added.

“As I listen to your records today there’s one thing that they all have in common!” Diddy wrote on Instagram. “You have made millions of people all over the world feel good and dance! You are one of a kind! GOD BLESS! Love. You will be truly missed!!!!”