DJ Khaled is back! The hip-hop superstar hit social media on Tuesday evening and revealed all of the work is done and his new album will arrive on April 30 courtesy of We The Best Music, Roc Nation and Epic Records.

The new album is titled Khaled Khaled, honoring his family name.

“This my name. This is my legacy. This my COVER. Time to bring MORE LIGHT. KHALED KHALED Palms up together THIS FRIDAY APRIL 30TH!” Khaled wrote.

I have a gift for the world. I can’t wait to share it with you. Let’s talk tomorrow, are you available?? @wethebestmusic @rocnation @Epic_Records pic.twitter.com/tSIWA1zRzO — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) April 28, 2021

The album is A&R’d by Lenny Santiago of Roc Nation, who wrote on Instagram “Y’all really think we playing with y’all right ?! Yeah aight. Watch us work. Watch this roll out. Watch these visuals that are coming! Listen to this music on Friday. Prepare yourselves. We have all ya favorite artist in their prime on one project !!!”

