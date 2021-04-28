Since the moment he arrived, the music of DJ Premier has been the cornerstone of hip-hop’s sound. One of the industry’s most respected and active auteur, the three-time Grammy-Award winner, is a conduit for artists of all genres to attach their lyrics with his complex rhythm of the streets.

From Gang Starr, Notorious B.I.G., Jay-Z, Dr. Dre, Kanye West, Nas, Snoop Dogg, Run The Jewels, Christina Aguilera, Common, Anderson Paak, KRS-One, Ludacris, The Game, D’Angelo, and countless legendary innovators that have entrusted their sound to “PREEMO.” Throughout it all, his name has exemplified a brand you can trust and he remains the hallmark of positive advanced music.

DJ Premier steps into a new arena with the announcement of his exclusive ‘Golden Era Future’ NFT drop which will be available for public auction on Wednesday, 4-28-21 at 1:30 pm EST. Today’s announcement aligns one of music’s most groundbreaking artists, with Animus, an artist collective focused on empowering creatives through the meaningful connection in art. In tandem, these pioneers have created a body of work that exemplifies collaboration in this new era. Nine new instrumental tracks from DJ Premier display the range of his monumental art and visuals that tell the story of the most pivotal elements of his life and career.

Advertisement

This public auction will be hosted by cutting-edge-tech market NFT auction house, Nifty Gateway and with it, you are afforded a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to bid on and own a priceless, one-of-a-kind curation from DJ Premier.

“It has been an absolute honor to partner and create with the legendary DJ Premier on this body of work. It has truly been a collaborative effort from both camps, going back and forth, and paying attention to every detail along the way” Animus’ Founder JN Silva comments. “We made sure to pay homage to DJ Premier’s incomparable career in hip-hop and honor his legacy through the visuals. Preem gave us nine-beats that show his undeniable range production-wise, and every piece speaks to his life and legacy.”

“I will always show up and show out to rep the art of the DJ, and this is one of the most personal projects I’ve ever been a part of” DJ Premier asserts. “I’m looking forward to showing what we’ve been working on for my very first NFT drop. A collection of beats I’ve never released before with visual arts that speaks to my trajectory.”

Please visit Nifty Gateway for more information on DJ Premier’s Golden Era Future NFT Drop: https://niftygateway.com/