As reported in Shadow and Act, the entertainment outlet confirmed that Issa Rae’s audio banner Raedio, just signed The Read, a podcast duo to a “historic record deal that will come to life in a first-of-its-kind original comedy album.”

The Read’s new project will be executive produced by Raedio president Benoni Tagoe, Rae, The Read’s (Kid Fury and Crissle), and talent manager Alexandra Rago. Their anticipated project will reportedly be released later this summer and feature original music from today’s top talent. As advised by Raedio, the album “will pair original commentary from the dynamic duo on historic pop culture moments alongside original music from today’s most prolific artists.”

Kid Fury and Crissle’s popular podcast has. ran for eight years and has grown into a stable in pop-culture, paving the way for audiences to ingest podcasts differently and how the podcast creatives create their own. “I have been a fan of Crissle and Kid Fury for almost a decade now and The Read has been my weekly comfort food,” said Rae in a statement. “I can’t wait for everyone to experience their brilliant comedic commentary in such a specially-curated, timeless format.”

“Working with Benoni, Issa and the Raedio team was a natural decision because we have been immense mutual supporters for our entire digital careers,” said The Read. “A comedy album is new territory for us, but Raedio has been instrumental in helping us develop the vision for this project and collaborating with them has been exciting and such a joy. We’re excited to break new ground and give our fans new ways to tune in and engage with us.”

The Read’s album will be preceded by an official debut single, including a full-length tracklist, artwork and additional dope visuals.