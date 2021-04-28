According to a report from the Sun-Sentinel, three people were injured in a broad daylight shootout in Broward County, Florida yesterday and one of the victims was Kodak Black’s artist Syko Bob.

A witness to the shooting said that the meleé started when a Black BMW started shooting at a tan car. The car attempted to dodge the gunfire from the BMW until the occupants of the tan car began to return fire, causing the BMW to drive off from the scene recklessly.

The witness to the shooting took three of the occupants from the tan vehicle to the hospital, with one of those hit by flying bullets being Syko Bob.

Earlier this month, Black himself was the target in a shooting at a McDonald’s in Tallahassee.

The victims refused to cooperate wit hthe police, but the investigation is still ongoing with no leads or motives in the shooting.