Two of the hottest artists on the planet, Lil Baby and Megan Thee Stallion, have teamed for the “On Me” Remix.

Lil Baby has reloaded the single with Hot Girl Meg and paired it with a video directed by Mike Ho. The video made its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, BET Hip Hop & BET Jams.

In just 5 months “On Me” has become RIAA certified platinum and is currently a top 5 US streaming hip-hop song. In this year alone the track has amassed over 400M global streams and hit number 1 at Urban Radio (and currently building in the top 10 at Rhythm Radio).

Advertisement

You can see the video below.