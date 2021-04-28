Hip-hop legends Method Man and Redman are spending more time together than the VERZUZ stage showed us. In a behind-the-scene social media sneak peek, Meth revealed his friend is joining him for an episode of Power Book II: Ghost.

“I am on the set of Ghost. Power Book II season 2 and guess who I’m shooting a scene with today? Y’all never guess,” said Meth. “That’s right, y’all. Funk Doc is on the scene with your brother.”

You can see the tease below. What role do you think Redman will have in the series?

