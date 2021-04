Floyd Mayweather will officially return to the boxing ring on Sunday, June 6. The undefeated boxer will take on YouTube star Logan Paul at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

“The historic crossover event is signed & sealed!” Mayweather Promotions wrote on Twitter. “Mayweather vs. Paul live at Hard Rock Sunday, June 6th.”

The fight will be tallied as an exhibition so Floyd’s 50-0 record or Paul’s 0-1 record will see no change. You can see the promotion below.

Mayweather vs. Paul live at Hard Rock 🏟 Sunday, June 6th 🥊 #MayweatherPaul #BraggingRights pic.twitter.com/GLa0S9gWQl — Mayweather Promotions (@MayweatherPromo) April 27, 2021