Britney Spears Was Granted Permission To Speak To The Court About Her Conservatorship

Britney Spears will get the chance to speak directly to the court on her conservatorship for the first-time.

Samuel Ingham, Spears’ court-appointed attorney, requested for his client to address the court herself.

“Conservatee asks the court for a status hearing so she she can address the court directly,” Ingham told the judge. The singer wants to speak to the court expeditiously!

“My client has asked that it be done on an expedited basis,” said Ingham.

The singer will speak on June 23rd and “the purpose of the status hearing would be the status of the conservatorship.”

Britney Spears doesn’t wish to end her conservatorship but she wants her father to resign and wants to appoint Jodi Montgomery, a private professional fiduciary, as her conservator instead.

“[Spears] expressly reserves the right to petition for the termination of this conservatorship,” states the court filing. “Nothing in the within petition shall be deemed to constitute a waiver of that right.”

