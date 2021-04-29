DJ Khaled’s Upcoming Album Will Have Jay-Z And Nas On Same Song

DJ Khaled pulls off the ultimate collaboration. “The album is 100% done.”

Over the past month, DJ Khaled has continued to build the anticipation for his 12th studio album. The Grammy Award winning producer has frequently given fans an inside look every time he receives the vocals for an artist feature. From Roddy Ricch to Justin Timberlake and Megan Thee Stallion, those are only a short list of artists on another highly anticipated DJ Khaled album.

🤲🏽 #KHALEDKHALED TRACKLISTING

ALBUM THIS FRIDAY APRIL 30TH #FANLUV I Know I said ALBUM 100% DONE but it might be 101% 👀

STAY TUNED!



Also the next post is gonna…. MAN… all I know is … it CHANGED MY LIFE! And it’s HISTORIC 🤲🏽@wethebestmusic @rocnation @Epic_Records pic.twitter.com/7zCPS45hze — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) April 28, 2021

Back in 2020, DJ Khaled tapped frequent collaborator, Drake, for two tracks: “Greece” and “Popstar.” When Drizzy couldn’t make the “Popstar” video shoot due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, Justin Bieber stepped in for the role. It is safe to say that Khaled Khaled features each and every fan favorite.

In addition to the tracklist announcement, Khaled dropped a snippet to visuals for his latest track “Sorry Not Sorry.” The historic moments feature Jay-Z, Nas, & James Fauntleroy. Knowing the history between the two New York emcees, this is one for the books of Hip-Hop history. While it is a coincidence that the two NY rappers have shared the same release date for years in the past, they are now trading bars on the same track.

DJ Khaled took to his IG to post the snippet if the video.

“JAY-Z said: Khaled GOD LOVE YOU

I said: I LOVE GOD!

GOD BLESSED MY ALBUM. MY FAMILY BLESSED MY ALBUM. JAY-Z BLESS MY ALBUM. NAS BLESSED MY ALBUM. THE HIVE 🐝 BLESSED MY ALBUM.

#KHALEDKHALED THIS FRIDAY APRIL 30 TH”

Peep the snippet video below.