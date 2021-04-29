It has been about a year since Dr. Dre and his wife Nicole Young announced their divorce. Their divorce has been messy, with Nicole claiming Dre had affairs with other women and physically and mentally abused her. But it seems like things might be coming to an end soon.

According to Daily Mail, Dre’s lawyers were in court on April 27th, and during the hearing, the judge ordered Dre to pay his estranged wife $500,000. During their divorce, Nicole ordered that Dre pay her $2 million a month in spousal support, as well as pay her $5 million in attorney fees. Instead, a Los Angeles judge issued a $500k judgement and will reevaluate other aspects of their divorce at their next hearing of July 8th. It is also reported that Dre will have to pay Nicole the $500k within the next 10 days.

Dr. Dre was recently declared legally single. IIn March, both of their lawyers filed a motion to legally end Dre and Nicole’s marriage, allowing them to be single. Just last week, the judge presiding over the case signed off on a motion, despite there still being a ton of information on the financial side to sort through. Dre wants to be able to keep his $800 million fortune while Nicole is trying to leave with half of it.

