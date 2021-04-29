in a recent interview with HotNewHipHop, New York City radio mainstay Funkmaster Flex spoke about the sing-song rap style that has been popularized in the game and says that the up and comers should salute Drake for their style and delivery.

While artists such as Future, Young Thug and even newcomer Morray have made successful careers from their melodic flows, Flex contends that Drake fathered all of their styles.

“Drake has really fathered this amazing style of singing and rapping,” Flex says. “I think when it comes to Drake though he has a clearer line of this is when I’m rapping and this is when I’m singing. I don’t think they mesh as hard together in his music, but I do like it.”

Flex, who was always a critic of the Canadian-born rapper, admits that his talent is undeniable. “I have to be honest, he’s not made too many songs I don’t like,” Flex says. “I never want to take away from a person’s creativity. He has not made many songs – I think, when we talk about Drake sometimes you have to say, ‘Well, I like this one level ten, I like this one level nine, I like this one level eight.'”