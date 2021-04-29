New York Governor Andrew Cuomo took to Twitter Wednesday afternoon to announce that the statewide food and beverage curfew will end next month for both indoor and outdoor dining.

“NEW: Beginning May 17, the 12am outdoor dining area curfew for bars & restaurants will be lifted. The 12am indoor area curfew will be lifted on May 31,” Cuomo tweeted.

NEW: Beginning May 17, the 12am outdoor dining area curfew for bars & restaurants will be lifted.



The 12am indoor area curfew will be lifted on May 31. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 28, 2021

Catered events where attendees show proof of immunization or a negative COVID-19 test will be allowed to go on past 1:00 AM.

Advertisement

Catered events in individual homes can resume also starting on May 3 with a limited gathering amount of 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors, as long as core COVID-19 protocols are enforced.

“Everything we’ve been doing is working – all the arrows are pointing in the right direction and now we’re able to increase economic activity even more,” the governor said. “Lifting these restrictions for restaurants, bars and catering companies will allow these businesses that have been devastated by the pandemic to begin to recover as we return to a new normal in a post-pandemic world.”

“To be clear: we will only be able to maintain this progress if everyone gets the COVID vaccine,” he added. “It is the weapon that will the war and we need everyone to take it, otherwise we risk going backward.”

How do you feel about Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s decision to end the curfew on NYC dining and catered events?