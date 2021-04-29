Janet Jackson’s Notorious Super Bowl Incident Is Reportedly Set To Be Turned Into a Documentary

Janet Jackson’s infamous “wardrobe malfunction” at the 2004 Super Bowl will reportedly be turning into a documentary.

The rumored project comes from Left/Right Tv, the same production company responsible for the unauthorized Framing Britney Spears documentary.

The production company stirred up quite a bit of controversy with their Britney Spears-centered project which highlighted her past relationship with Justin Timberlake, questionable conditions of her conservatorship, and how her relationship with the media shaped her image.

JT, who offered an apology after the documentary put in perspective how his words weaponized the young singer at the time, might be in the hot seat once again after this drops.

Costumer designer, Wayne Scot Lukas, who designed Janet Jackson’s outfit the night of the 2004 Super Bowl, alleged that the lead NSYNC singer planned the entire “wardrobe malfunction” to outshine Spears and Madonna kissing at the VMAs months before that.