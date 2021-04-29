DJ Khaled has built a career of orchestrating the biggest Hip Hop collaborations, but he really out did himself with the upcoming “Sorry Not Sorry” featuring JAY-Z and Nas.

The announcement of the collaboration and visuals was exciting enough, but Hov curated a playlist paying tribute to Nas to commemorate the collaboration.

The Brooklyn rapper curated some of the Queens’ native’s classic songs like “N.Y. State of Mind,” “Verbal Intercourse,” and even some new cuts like the Kanye west-produced “Cops Shot The Kid.”

Advertisement

The Genesis playlist is very on-brand for JAY-Z who occasionally releases playlists exclusively curated for his streaming platform.

Jay and Nas hopping on a track together AND an accompanying music video is a treat in 2021.

DJ Khaled teased the highly-anticipated project on social media. “GOD BLESSED MY ALBUM. MY FAMILY BLESSED MY ALBUM. JAY-Z BLESS MY ALBUM. NAS BLESSED MY ALBUM. THE HIVE 🐝 BLESSED MY ALBUM. #KHALEDKHALED THIS FRIDAY APRIL 30TH ! WE MAKING HISTORY! THEY SAID IT WAS IMPOSSIBLE SO GOD MADE POSSIBLE!!”

Are you excited for the JAY-Z and Nas collaboration?