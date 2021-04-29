Jay-Z Is Adding Fitness To His Growing Portfolio By Investing Into Lit Method

Jay-Z is adding fitness mogul to his growing portfolio. Hov has invested in Los Angeles-based fitness company LIT Method through his venture capitalist firm Marcy Venture Partners.

LIT Method, founded by Justin and Taylor Norris, specializes in low impact, high-intensity training using their Strength Machine.

The machine is an all-in-one water rower, Pilates reformer, and resistance band training system that offers more than 500 low-impact exercises including rowing, barre, strength training, physical therapy, and Pilates, according to the company.

The company focuses on low-impact training (hence, the name), eschewing weights, running, and jumping for rowing, resistance training, and pilates methods.

LIT Method is Jay-z’s second investment in connected fitness in the last half-year: In November, tennis superstar Novak Djokovic joined Marcy Venture Partners to invest in CLMBR, a connected climbing machine, and workout class company.

Like Peloton, which has a partnership with Jay-Z’s wife Beyoncé, LIT offers a pricey product — the rowing machine costs $1,750 — and a $25 monthly subscription for streamed classes.