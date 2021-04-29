Kanye West was spotted rocking his wedding ring but what does that mean?

As you may already know, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West earlier this year.

But the picture DJ Khaled post of Ye visiting him on Wednesday afternoon raised an eyebrow.

Khaled posted a black-and-white picture of The Life of Pablo rapper visiting him, and it looks like he’s feeling the vibe of the upcoming highly-anticipated Khaled Khaled album. But he’s still wearing his wedding ring despite his separation from the reality star and pending divorce.

“TRUE STORY: KANYE STOPPED BY MY HOUSE AT 8 AM THE OTHER DAY! I DIDNT KNOW HE WAS COMING!” Khaled wrote. “HE HAD @chefmelissazuniga make him SOME EGGS WITH KETCHUP AND VEGAN BACON. And we listened to #KHALEDKHALED. You know when you get this expression that it’s sounding AMAZING! this album GODS HANDS IS ALL OVER IT.”

The purpose of the post was to promote Khaled’s album, but fans couldn’t help but notice Kanye West wearing his wedding ring and began speculating.

What are your thoughts?