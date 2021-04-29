Last week, Pfizer CEO stated that a third booster shot might be needed within the next year to protect people against the different COVID-19 variants that are spreading. Many dreaded at having to get another shot, but by the end of the year, a COVID-19 pill might be available to the public.

Pfizer CEO, Albert Bourla spoke with CNBC yesterday (April 27) to discuss the vaccines and was asked if there were going to be permanent alternatives to taking a shot. Bourla stated that there will possibly be a pill that the public can take.

“If all goes well, and we implement the same speed that we are, and if regulators do the same and they are, I hope that by the end of the year,” said Bourla. He also shared some insight into what his company has been developing. “One of them is you don’t need to go to the hospital to get the treatment,” he added. “You could get it at home. That would be a game-changer. According to CNBC, the new form of treatment is still in the “early-stage clinical trial testing a new antiviral therapy for the disease.”

One of the biggest things concerning the current vaccines is its ability to defend the body from new, more aggressive variants of COVID-19. According to Bourla, the pill vaccine might be even more effective than the current vaccine at protecting against the variants.