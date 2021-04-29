Work, Work, Work, Work, Work…is obviously what Rihanna’s been doing. creating an empire that’s got industry giants buzzing, taking notes and recognizing her as a powerful woman in business that is shaping the minds of women globally. Savage X Fenty has been named one of Time 100’s Influential Companies of 2021. The online lingerie brand created by Rihanna with a body positivity message positions itself as an empowering alternative to Victoria’s Secret encouraging women to look like their best selves rather than mainstream’s version of a supermodel- real life instead. It’s the same message of inclusion as its beauty counterpart Fenty Beauty. The direct to consumer online store made its debut in 2018 featuring an inclusive cast of models by artists such as Lizzo, Bad Bunny, Travis Scott and Willow Smith. As well as it’s second fashion show due to air on Amazon Prime in October. As a result, the brand is now worth $1billion according to Forbes and now one of Time 100’s top influential companies. What drives the brand to its success is RIhanna’s direct involvement in all aspects from creative to strategy. Case in point, it’s premiere line sold out in a month.

How are the companies chosen? Times influential list looks at the companies that are shaping the future highlighting the businesses that make an extraordinary impact globally. Each evaluated including relevance, impact, innovation, leadership, ambition and success. The result is a list of diverse brands from tech startups to lingerie lines. Congratulations Rihanna, take a bow.