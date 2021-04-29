Antonio Brown is rejoining the Super Bowl champs. Brown’s agent announced on Wednesday morning that the wide receiver has re-signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year deal that could be worth up to $6.25 million. Brown is guaranteed $3.1 million, including a $2 million signing bonus.

A nice payday for the seven-time Pro Bowl WR — and a chance to help Tampa Bay go for two. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 28, 2021

The signing comes right after Brown reached a settlement with his former trainer Britney Taylor, who accused him of rape. General manager Jason Licht said last week that resolving Brown’s legal situation wouldn’t be a precursor to re-signing him, but it did provide clarity in this situation. Licht called Brown a “good player and a great teammate.”

Brown could still be suspended under the NFL’s personal conduct policy. He served an eight-game suspension last year under the same policy.

Brown caught 45 passes for 483 yards and four touchdowns with the Bucs last season. He also produced the highest yards after the catch of any Buccaneers receiver with 5.82.

Brown’s connection to Tom Brady might also be why the Bucs resigned the All-Pro receiver.

With Brown back on the team, the Bucs have officially bought back every offensive weapon from their championship run in hopes to run it back again.