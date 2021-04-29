The Carolina Panthers have traded quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to the Denver Broncos for a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the trade does not necessarily mean Denver will not take a quarterback in Thursday night’s NFL Draft. The Broncos hold the No. 9 overall pick there.

Panthers are trading to QB Teddy Bridgewater to the Broncos for a sixth-round pick, as @TomPelissero reported.



Panthers paying Bridgewater $7 million, Broncos paying him $3 million, per source.



Trade does not take Denver out of QB market Thursday night, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 28, 2021

“Acquiring Teddy Bridgewater adds competition, experience and a strong veteran presence to our quarterback room,” Broncos general manager George Paton said in a statement. “He’s a talented player and leader who’s had success in this league in a number of different situations.”

Advertisement

While it’s not yet clear what the Broncos’ vision is for Bridgewater, it’s doubtful they’d make this move if they weren’t prepared to give the veteran quarterback the chance to start.

Bridgewater, who signed a three-year, $63 million deal with the Panthers before last season, threw for 3,733 yards in 2020, with 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.