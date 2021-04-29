In the early hours of Tuesday morning, Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith (CEO of Top Dawg Entertainment) sent the internet into a storm after tweeting a cryptic message hinting at an upcoming release on May 7th. Fans, who have been eagerly anticipating projects from many of the TDE artists, have already begun a round of frenzied speculation as to who may be involved.



The post, which includes a loading bar, TDE logo, and “4.30.2021”, left much to the imagination. Neither Kendrick Lamar nor SZA has dropped an album since 2017, and there’s plenty of rumors that new music is on the horizon. Likewise, some fans are equally optimistic that the date is for one of TDE’s cult favorites like Isaiah Rashad or Ab-Soul who have been mysteriously quiet for an even longer period.

With the date next week fast approaching, fans are glued to Top and TDE’s socials to see if any additional clues will be posted.

