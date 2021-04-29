Netflix just dropped the teaser trailer and some cool first-look images for Hit & Run, an upcoming action thriller series that is co-starring Sanaa Lathan. She will play opposite, 6 Underground star, Lior Raz. The streaming studio announced the series will be released in August 2021. Also starring are Kaelen Ohm, Moran Rosenblattt, Gal Toren, Gregg Henry, and Lior Ashkenazi.

The official logline: In this new action thriller, a happily married man’s life is turned upside down when his wife is killed in a mysterious hit and run accident in Tel Aviv. Grief-stricken and confused, he searches for his wife’s killers, who have fled to the U.S. With the help of an ex-lover, (Sanaa Lathan), he uncovers disturbing truths about his beloved wife and the secrets she kept from him.

Creators, writers and executive producers are Avi Issacharoff, Raz, Dawn Prestwich and Nicole Yorkin. Series showrunners are Prestwich and Yorkin. Mike Barker is the director/EP, helming five episodes including the pilot.

Raz plays Segev Azulai, “a former special forces soldier who has since retired for a quieter life but forced to confront his violent past when his wife is killed in a mysterious hit and run accident.”

Lathan stars as Naomi Hicks, “a talented and ambitious New York journalist who is contacted by an old-flame looking for help investigating a murder with newsworthy global implications.”

Ohm is Danielle Wexler, “a gifted American dancer living a happy life in Tel Aviv with new husband (Raz) when her life is suddenly cut short. In her death, a host of secrets and lies are revealed about her life in Israel.”

Rosenblatt will play Tali Shapira, “a hard nosed police detective who uses her position to help her cousin, Segev, solve the mystery of his wife’s death.”

Toren plays Ron Harel, a “former Israeli special forces op who lives in New York and buries his PTSD in bad choices. His old army friend, Segev (Raz), arrives looking to settle a score forcing Ron out of his cocoon and back into action.”

hr 5 1

hr 4

hr 3

hr 2

Henry is Martin Wexler, “Danielle’s father, who is unhappy with her daughter’s choice in husbands for dangerous reasons of his own.”

And Ashkenazi plays Assaf Talmor, “a man with a mysterious connection to Danielle, who seems to know more than he’s letting on about her death.”