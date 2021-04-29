[WATCH] Will Smith And Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Daughter Willow Opens Up About Being Polyamorous

On the most recent episode of Red Table Talk with her mother Jada Pinkett-Smith, Willow Smith opened up about being polyamorous and in an open relationship as opposed to conventional marriage.

The 20-year-old Smith says of her intimate lifestyle, “One of the reasons why I was interested in poly because I was introduced to it through kind of a nonsexual lens. In my friend group, I’m the only polyamorous person and I have the least sex out of all of my friends.”

Thus revelation comes just months after her 49-year-old mother’s “entanglement” with 28-year-old singer August Alsina while still married to her Hip Hop legend father, Will Smith. Is this Willow’s way of showing sympathy for her mother’s transgressions or to prevent a similar public blunder from occurring?

See the entire interview below.