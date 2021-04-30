If there’s one thing you can count on 50 Cent doing, its making fun of his enemies.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Ja Rule and his wife Aisha Atkins were being sued by the IRS over unpaid taxes, totaling more than $3 million. The IRS has made multiple attempts to get the money, but Ja and his wife have refused to pay, forcing the IRS to take legal action.

When Fif caught wind that his former foe was in trouble with the IRS, he couldn’t keep himself from going on social media to poke some jokes. On his Instagram, 50 shared a screenshot of the story from Radar Online, along with the caption “You gotta pay your taxes fool,” along with laughing emoji’s.

According to the story, first published by Radar Online, the couple owes the IRS for twelve years worth of taxes from 2005 to 2017. The breakdown is $357,421.23 (2005), $518,700.88 (2006), $348,087.49 (2007) $267,193 (2008), $198,817.99 (2009), $47,901.53 (2010), $128,926.37 (2012), $116,720.65 (2013), $229,577.62 (2014), $212,270.42 (2015), $526,431.46 (2016) and $187,188.52 (2017).

We sure hope Ja Rule gets this straightened out. Otherwise, 50 wont be able to control himself if something even worse happens.

You can see 50’s reaction here.