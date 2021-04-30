Big Sean and his mom launched a weekly video series dedicated to Mental Health Awareness Month.

The mother-and-son duo will be discussing free and low cost techniques to “attain and maintain emotional balance,” including dieting, exercise, sleep, and meditation.

The 10 to 15 minute videos will be posted on Saturdays on the Sean Anderson Foundation website, as well as the organization’s Instagram page.

“I feel that Mental Health Awareness Month is the perfect time to talk with my mom about some of the things I have learned from her that have helped me along the way, and I hope will help others,” Sean said in a statement.

The premiere episode is set to come out this Saturday.

Big Sean previously spoke about his mental health and said it was the reason he canceled his 2018 tour with Playboi Carti.

“I’m big on energy and I wasn’t feeling like myself and I couldn’t figure out why,” he told fans in a 2019 three-part video. “So what I did was I stepped back from everything I was doing, everything I had going on, because somewhere in the middle of it, dawg, I just felt lost and I didn’t know how I got there … So what I did was I started therapy. I got a good therapist. I was blessed enough to talk to some super spiritual people, and they made me realize what I was missing in my life and one thing I was missing was clarity.”

If you’re looking for a way to improve your well-being, Big Sean and his mom got you covered.