According to several confirmed reports, Chicago housing complex Parkway Gardens, which is known in rap songs and in the streets of Chi-Town as “O-Block”, has been reportedly put up for sale.

The infamous projects are being put up for sale by Related Midwest, the real estate conglomerate that owns the 13 acres of land where the 694 apartments are situated.

“During our time managing Parkway Gardens, we are grateful to have been able to provide fundamental upgrades while also partnering with community organizations to bring new programs and services to residents. We are actively seeking new leadership who will build upon our efforts and continue maintaining the property as affordable housing for years to come,” Related Midwest said in a statement.

Advertisement

The main selling point of the property is a federal contract ensuring subsidized rent in the future, but the deadly gun violence was not mentioned .