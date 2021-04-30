Cancel culture has been a real thing lately. One thing wrong, and the cancel culture is ready to call you out and hang up your career. It seems as though DJ Envy is next on the group’s list after social media users claim that the Breakfast Club DJ has made some controversial statements regarding the incident involving sixteen year old Ma’Khia Bryant who was fatally shot by police officer Nicholas Reardon in Columbus Ohio.

In a sit down with theBreakfast Club, Dr. Umar, popular Pan-African activist, shares his opinion on why officers should not have resorted to violence to de-escalate the situation that resulted in the killing of a teenage girl “Explain to me how a white man with a AK-47 can be taken without a police officer firing a bullet, after he done murdered 6,7,8 people but a 16 year old girl with a butter knife can not be apprehended without a bullet being shot,” Dr.Umar stated. “That is nonsense. They killed her because they knew they would get away with it.”

Dj Envy then shares his opinion on the matter, disagreeing with Charlamagne Tha God and Dr.Umar, who both believe that the situation could have been handled differently. “Im not gone lie, I must be a coon. Cause I don’t agree with you on this one and Im going to tell you why,” Envy began.

“When the police pulled up — now you’re talking to somebody who’s father is a retired cop. When that cop pulled up he doesn’t know who called the police,” Envy stated.

“Police can use deadly weapon to, two things, to defend himself and to defend another person — his whole thing was to disarm that girl,” Envy mentioned. “If im the father and that’s my daughter, I would want to make sure my daughter didn’t get stabbed and that’s the only reason I said I understand why that cop did that,” Envy concluded.

Once the clip of the conversation surfaced the internet, there were mixed reviews from social media users on the Dj’s comments. “Cancel culture is coming after DJ Envy because he is misinformed and spreading this incorrect information on this very large platform,” one person said.

“Dj Envy should quit, be fired, everybody else quit leaving Envy with the show or cancel the breakfast club,” another user stated.

Well after the large amount of backlash, Dj Envy spoke out in defense of his previous comments. “I understand people are upset and they have the right to be — but what I don’t like is this cancel culture, when they try to cancel somebody for an opinion,” he told Page Six.

“Every case is different. And in this case, if I pull up to a scene and see a girl chasing another girl about to stab a girl, my job as a police officer is to make sure that girl doesn’t get killed. And the law allows me to stop that killing or that stabbing by any means necessary. That’s what the law allows me to do, on both sides.”

Check out the full clip of Envy’s comments below. Do you think Envy should be cancelled?