Jay-Z And Nas Unapologetically Proclaim Their Thrones on DJ Khaled’s “Sorry Not Sorry”

Jay-Z And Nas Unapologetically Proclaim Their Thrones on DJ Khaled’s “Sorry Not Sorry”

DJ Khaled’s highly-anticipated Khaled Khaled cut, “Sorry Not Sorry” featuring JAY-Z and Nas is here.

Watch the full video for “Sorry Not Sorry” below:

The New York rappers take turns reflecting on their humble beginnings and their unprecedented runs after DJ Khaled‘s signature introduction.

Advertisement

“Silicone Valley money mixed with Henny, that’s a Fendi,” Nas spits referencing a few of his business investments that make up his $70 million net worth.

Hov came through on the second verse, “Hater know not to touch me, I’m with the fuckery / Humbling, nah, respectfully / I’m a project baby, f*ck y’all expect from me?” he said on the dreamy beat, which paused for a greeting from the Queen Bey.

James Fauntleroy and the Harmonies by The Hive weaved the track together with the infectious hook. “Whoever thought that we would be

Livin’ a dream, livin’ a dream, yeah?” James sings.

Check out the video above and let us know what you think about DJ Khaled’s collaboration with JAY-Z and Nas. Did it live up to the hype?