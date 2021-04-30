The National Football League and Kid Cudi have teamed up to create a one-of-a-kind Starter pullover jacket to commemorate the 2021 NFL Draft, taking place April 29-May 1 in Kid Cudi’s hometown of Cleveland, Ohio.

The symbolic Starter jacket showcases the NFL Shield, all 32-team logos, and Kid Cudi’s Moon Man logo in a mix of embroidered and chenille patches. The jacket features an all-over logo design, a hidden front pocket, an elastic waistband and cuffs, and a hood with drawstrings.

If in the market for a new jacket and thinking about adding this one to your collection, you will be able to do so right now at shop.kidcudi.com.

