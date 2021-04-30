On the heal of the NFL Draft, Aaron Rodgers is letting it be known, he wants out of Green Bay.

Rodgers has told some within the Green Bay Packers organization that he does not want to return to the team, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. The team is aware of his frustrations and has had president Mark Murphy, general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur all fly out to meet with Rodgers in separate trips this offseason.

Green Bay has reportedly offered to extend Rodgers’ contract, but it does not sound like any progress has been made on that front. Gutekunst said earlier this week that the team is “working through things” with Rodgers’ contract and remains fully committed to the three-time MVP.

Rodgers’ discontent stems in part from the Packers trading up to draft quarterback Jordan Love in the first round last year without informing the veteran of their plans.

Even after the Packers drafted another quarterback, all Rodgers did was win another NFL MVP award. For Rodgers to announce this right before the NFL Draft could mean something to force the team’s hand.