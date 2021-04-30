Earlier this week, two people were arrested for the murder of Bay Area rapper Lil Yase, according to several confirmed news reports.

Jovante Williams and Angel Butler, both 28, were charged with the murder of Yase on Tuesday(April 27), but Alameda prosecutors waited until later in the week to decide if whether or not they would charge one or both of the individuals responsible for Yase’s death.

Lil Yase, whose real name is Alexander Mark Antonyyo Jr., was killed after Butler was dating both Williams and Antonyyo at the same time. It isn’t clear which one of the two fired the fatal shots, but Dublin Police Cpt. Nate Schmidt said Antonyyo gave them the lead necessary to find his killers before he died. Also, DNA found on a shell casing at the crime scene was linked to Butler and Williams’ child.

TheSource.com will update this story as details develop.